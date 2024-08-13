Menu ›
Entertainment
My performance at NDC Youth manifesto launch was strictly business, not an endorsement – Olivetheboy
Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: 3news
Ghanaian artiste Olivetheboy clarified that his recent performance at the NDC Youth Manifesto launch was a professional engagement, not a political endorsement.
Ghanaian artiste Olivetheboy clarified that his recent performance at the NDC Youth Manifesto launch was a professional engagement, not a political endorsement. He emphasized that he performs at events regardless of political affiliation, viewing such opportunities as business rather than political statements.
Source: 3news