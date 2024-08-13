My performance at NDC Youth manifesto launch was strictly business, not an endorsement – Olivetheboy

Olive The Boy

Source: 3news

Ghanaian artiste Olivetheboy clarified that his recent performance at the NDC Youth Manifesto launch was a professional engagement, not a political endorsement.

