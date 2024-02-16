Kurl Songx

Ghanaian artiste, Kurl Songx, has unveiled the emotional inspiration behind his latest single, "911," revealing that the song stems from a profound heartbreak experienced in his previous relationship. Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, he candidly shared the depth of his anguish, disclosing that the breakup drove him to unexpected measures, including the sale of his air conditioner in a fit of frustration.

“My new song is titled 911 because I have gotten a broken heart — to the extent that I have sold my air conditioner,” Kurl Songx expressed, underscoring the intensity of his emotional turmoil.



He elaborated, highlighting the significance of the breakup, stating, “As for broken heart, some people dey chop, so for me to sell my air conditioner, it means I have truly been broken."



While the identity of his ex-girlfriend remains undisclosed, Kurl Songx hinted at her prominence as a TikTok influencer, deepening the sting of their separation.



“She is popular on TikTok, therefore, when she left me, it pained me,” he revealed, offering insight into the personal nature of their relationship, largely shielded from public scrutiny.

“In my circle, yes, for someone who likes to keep his things private, it was kept between us,” he affirmed, reflecting on the private nature of their romance.



With "911" featuring Ko-Jo Cue, Kurl Songx emphasized that the song encapsulates the raw emotions and intricacies of his breakup, urging his fans to immerse themselves in its narrative.



Despite his efforts to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend, Kurl Songx disclosed that all attempts proved futile, marking a poignant chapter in his journey of heartache and artistic expression.