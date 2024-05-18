My success in music is not just mere luck - Patapaa to critics

Patapaa

Ghanaian musician Patapaa, best known for his 2017 hit “One Corner,” has spoken out against critics who diminish his talent and attribute his achievements solely to luck.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Patapaa condemned those who underestimate his musical abilities, accusing them of being ignorant of his true worth.



He took aim at radio and TV personalities, as well as industry insiders, for perpetuating negative stereotypes that hinder his career progression.



“They unfairly brand me as talentless, which is simply untrue. These perceptions act as barriers to my advancement,” Patapaa asserted, pointing out the irony of critics posing as experts without understanding the nuances of the industry.



Determined to challenge these misconceptions, Patapaa declared, “They continually seek to undermine my brand, oblivious to the hard work it takes to establish it. It’s time to put an end to this false narrative.”

He underscored his commitment to enlighten and foster discipline within the music scene, attributing the negative feedback more to envy than genuine critique.



Patapaa expressed appreciation for his steadfast fanbase, the Pa2PaSojas, whose unwavering support has fueled his drive.



“The Pa2PaSojas recognize my contributions to music. Critics, often supporters of other artists, seek to diminish me for their own benefit. They should at least acknowledge that ‘One Corner’ propelled Ghana onto the international stage,” he concluded.