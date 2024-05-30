My time is not for an empty barrel – Nacee to Broda Sammy

Nacee

Source: Mynewsgh

Multiple award-winning musician Nacee refused to engage with accusations from Broda Sammy, labeling him an "empty barrel."

Broda Sammy claims Nacee dislikes him, citing Nacee's removal of his song version from social media and Nacee's alleged influence on gospel awards.



Nacee dismisses these claims, emphasizing his focus on his career and ignoring "empty barrels."

He highlights the importance of handling such situations carefully, likening them to dealing with individuals needing healing in a church clinic.



Nacee condemns threats made by Broda Sammy and offers support, urging him to focus on his music rather than seeking undue recognition.



