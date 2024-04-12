My wife suffered five miscarriages - Praye Tietia

Praye Tietia

Praye Tietia has opened up on D-Black’s Uncut show about the challenging journey he and his wife, Sally Galley, endured before the joyous arrival of their twins.

Despite celebrating this milestone, Tietia revealed that Selly had suffered through five miscarriages, with their last pregnancy tragically ending at 7 months.



During the interview, Tietia praised his wife's remarkable strength, describing her as one of the strongest women he has ever known. He shared, “With the twins? Because we had about five miscarriages. We lost the last one at 7 months.” Despite the challenges, he emphasized Galley’s resilience, stating, “Yeah, she is a strong woman. One of the most unbelievable women I’ve ever met.”



Reflecting on their early days together, Tietia reminisced about meeting Galley when she was the lead dancer in the music video for Praye’s hit song, ‘Angelina’.

He recalled, “When I met her, she was 20 or 21 years old. She and her squad at that time created the Angelina dance and she was in the video.” Tietia was impressed by Galley’s leadership skills, saying, “What caught my attention was her leadership skills.”



The couple, who have been married for eight years, welcomed their twins in August 2023.