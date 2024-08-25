Mysterious celebrity branding is no longer effective – Big Ghun

Big Ghun

Source: 3news

Big Ghun, a film director and musician, highlights a shift in celebrity culture due to new media.

On August 23, he tweeted about the fading era of mysterious celebrity branding, emphasizing the need for visibility and engagement.

His social media rap series, "Vibes – The Boys Boys Chronicles," exemplifies this trend, attracting over a million views and demonstrating the importance of real connections between celebrities and fans.



Read full article