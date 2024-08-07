Entertainment

NDC orchestrated my sack – Dismissed Radio Presenter speaks

Radio Presenteeer.png Halik Musah

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Halik Musah, a Tamale-based radio presenter known as DJ Tell, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of orchestrating his dismissal from Radio Tamale.

Musah claims that after criticizing former President John Mahama, he was attacked by nine NDC supporters who pressured his station’s management to suspend him.

The management later issued a statement confirming his dismissal but did not provide specifics.

The controversy is believed to stem from Musah’s critical remarks during a live interview with Shamima Muslim at the NDC's campaign launch.

