Naa Ashorkor

Source: 3news

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor delivered a powerful performance of the Spanish monologue "5 Hours with Mario" at Madrid’s Centro Cultural Casa de Vacas.

Her portrayal of Maria del Carmen received high praise, showcasing her talent on an international stage.

The production, directed by Latiff Abubakar and supported by Globe Productions, successfully bridged African and Spanish cultures.



