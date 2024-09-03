Naana Akua Donkor denies insulting Asantes

Naana Akua Donkor challenged those spreading the false claim

Source: GH Page

Ghanaian US-based TikToker, Naana Akua Donkor, has strongly denied allegations that she insulted Asantes while hosting Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II.

In a trending video, she clarified that she never insulted or demeaned Asantes or Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the conversation.

Naana Akua Donkor challenged those spreading the false claims to produce evidence, asserting that the accusations are baseless.



