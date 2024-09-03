Entertainment

Naana Akua Donkor denies insulting Asantes

NDAashantiScreenshot 2024 09 03 063726.png Naana Akua Donkor challenged those spreading the false claim

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: GH Page

Ghanaian US-based TikToker, Naana Akua Donkor, has strongly denied allegations that she insulted Asantes while hosting Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II.

In a trending video, she clarified that she never insulted or demeaned Asantes or Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the conversation.

Naana Akua Donkor challenged those spreading the false claims to produce evidence, asserting that the accusations are baseless.

Source: GH Page