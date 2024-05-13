Nacee defends producing songs for political parties

Nacee

Ghanaian gospel artist Nacee defended his stance on producing songs for political parties, emphasizing that he views them as clients like any other.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Entertainment on May 12, Nacee asserted that as a producer, he cannot turn away any potential client, including political parties.



"I’m a producer. I see the NDC as a client.



The same way any artiste can come to my studio to record, if a political party comes to my studio to record, I cannot turn them away; I see it as a business," he explained.



Addressing concerns about the implications of engaging in political compositions, Nacee maintained that he has managed to navigate his career smoothly by steering clear of insults or derogatory language in his songs.

He stressed that while artists are entitled to express their political affiliations, they should refrain from attacking other parties.



"If you want to belong to a political party or support a political party, you are free to do so, but what you shouldn’t do is insult anyone or any political party, and you won’t have issues," he remarked.



Nacee's remarks came following his performance at the 25th TGMA Xperience held in Cape Coast.



The event featured a lineup of artists, including Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kofi Kinaata, and Adina.