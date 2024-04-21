Nana Acheampong explains why recent songs are seen as fast-food songs

Nana Acheampong

Source: Mynewsgh

Musician Nana Acheampong has explained why music produced by the new crop of artistes is just like fast food.

According to him, when he was a young artiste, songs that were produced during his era were songs that had magical lyrics.



He explained while speaking in an interview with Blogger Zionfelix that their songs were inspirational and motivational as compared to recent songs.



“Our songs could inspire people. People used to write to me and some used to call to tell me that my song motivated them not to give up,” he said.

However, on some songs produced in recent times, he indicated that they do not stand the test of time because artistes now produce danceable songs.



“Recent songs don’t stand the test of time not because they are not good but because the songs are danceable songs. When people dance and they get tired, they get rid of the song,” he said in an interview with Zionfelix.