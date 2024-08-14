Nana Ama McBrown reveals why she has never acted with Nigerians

Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has revealed that she has never acted in Nigerian movies because of what she perceives as a lack of support from the Nigerian entertainment industry for Ghanaian artists.

She shared an incident from the Big Brother Nigeria reality show where a Sarkodie song was quickly switched off during a party, reinforcing her belief that Nigerians do not promote Ghanaian entertainment.

Nana Ama expressed that this lack of mutual support is why she has not pursued roles in Nollywood films.



