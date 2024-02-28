Nana Churcher to host Oscar press lounge during Oscar weekend

Nana Churcher

London-based Ghanaian broadcaster, author, and motivational speaker, Nana Churcher, has been announced as the host of The Nana Churcher Oscar Press Lounge, described as the apex of media events throughout the Oscar weekend.

Set to unfold on Friday, March 8, 2024, in the heart of Hollywood, the event aims to honor the accomplishments of the press and talents while fostering a distinctive convergence of influential stakeholders across the entertainment industry.



The Nana Churcher Oscar Press Lounge offers an exclusive platform for interviewing Oscar nominees and Hollywood celebrities. Moreover, it presents an unmatched opportunity for brands, bookers, producers, editors, bloggers, and writers to engage directly with celebrities in a lively and interactive ambiance.



The evening’s festivities will kick off with a glamorous red carpet at 7:00 pm, with the event running from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This red-carpet reception and interview lounge are tailored specifically for the press and talents, providing a stage for Nana Churcher to conduct live, on-site interviews with esteemed figures attending the Oscar awards.

Renowned for his contributions to iHeart Radio, Larry Gaiters will preside over the evening as the Master of Ceremony, ensuring a night brimming with entertainment and enlightening conversations.



A lineup of confirmed celebrities, including Jax Malcolm, Kash Hovey, Gloria Garayua, Patti Negri, Sebastian Hoyt, Brenda Mejia, Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick, Ken Davitian, Paris Bravo, and Matt Edward, pledges to render the evening unforgettable.



Also in attendance will be Suzanne Schaack, Susan Lavelle, Kathryn Hollis Peters, Tracey Louise, Lobat Asadi, Cesar D’La Torre, Jason Zlatkus, Clayton Cannon, Ta’j, Adil C, Brielle Lopez, Emcee N.I.C.E, Ashley Rae Harper, Jan Lucanus, Shaniece Jones, and many more.