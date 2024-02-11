Nana Mcbrown donates GHC10K to Crime Check Foundation

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Ghanaian actress Nana Mcbrown has donated an amount of GHC10,000 to support the Crime Check Foundation’s petty offenders project. The foundation, led by renowned journalist Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, aims to provide assistance and rehabilitation to individuals who have been incarcerated for minor offenses.

The Crime Check Foundation, uses its fine-paying scheme to assist individuals who cannot afford court fines, contributing to decongesting prisons and advocating for alternative sentencing for minor offenses.



Nana Mcbrown’s contribution will greatly aid in supporting the foundation’s efforts to provide financial and emotional assistance to these individuals. Her donation will assist with the provision of basic necessities such as food, shelter, and healthcare for the petty offenders and their families.

The Crime Check Foundation has been actively working to raise public awareness about the plight of petty offenders and to ensure that their rights and welfare are protected. The foundation also offers skills training and educational programs to equip these individuals with the necessary tools for a successful reintegration into society.