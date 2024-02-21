Nana Poku Ashis urges creatives to resist politicians' empty promises

Nana Poku Ashis

Artiste Manager and entertainment pundit Nana Poku Ashis has emphasised the importance of creatives and unions in the industry not succumbing to the allure of politicians' promises during this election year.

In a recent appearance on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Ashis highlighted how politicians often leverage the services of creatives during elections, making short-term promises to secure their support.



"During elections, that's where most of our creative works come into play. They need it. Around that period, you hear a lot of musical messages from creatives," Ashis said, underlining the significance of creative work to politicians during this time.



However, he questioned the sustainability of this arrangement, asking whether creative wealth should only be sought during the election period. He lamented the stagnation in the sector despite numerous unfulfilled promises from past governments.



"Development has stalled in our sector. Lots of promises from all governments that have run through offices. They've given us promises upon promises upon promises. Are we fools to still be doing the same thing over and over again?" Ashis questioned.



He urged unions such as MUSIGA, FIPAG, and the Ghana Actors Guild to unite and demand better treatment and the fulfillment of promises from politicians, warning against the detrimental effects of constant infighting and backbiting within the industry.

"We need to face the bull by the horns and tell them (politicians) that enough is enough. Until we see these amphitheaters, until all those promises made to us are implemented, we are not going to avail ourselves to be used," Ashis asserted.



He expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises, citing the example of the delayed construction of an amphitheater despite other projects progressing. Ashis called for a shift away from selfish interests, emphasising that change is possible if the industry unites and demands accountability from politicians.



"I mean they wanted to build a cathedral and they are still on course building a cathedral. How can they not just build one amphitheater? Why is this such a big deal for us to get a theater somewhere?" Ashis questioned, highlighting the disparity in priorities.



He urged the industry to resist being used as mere tools for political campaigns and to demand tangible progress and support from politicians for the advancement of the creative sector.