Nana Tonardo reveals his bad ordeal with a strange illness

Nana Tonardo

Emil Wood, aka ‘Nana Tonardo‘, recounts a recent alarming incident where he woke up with his mouth twisted, impairing his ability to swallow.

He described going to bed feeling fine but awakening to find his mouth contorted, causing difficulty swallowing.



Residing in the US at the time, Tonardo was gripped by fear, suspecting he might be experiencing a stroke.



“I woke up in a strange state; swallowing saliva was impossible, and even drinking water was a challenge. My mouth was twisted. I began to wonder if it was a stroke because this sudden ailment was baffling,” he shared during an interview.



Tonardo credited his cousin from another state for promptly taking him to a hospital's emergency department.



However, upon arrival, he faced ridicule from some individuals, exacerbating his distress.

Now recovered, Tonardo reflects on how the experience has profoundly impacted his perspective on life.



“The recent illness filled me with fear and has profoundly changed my outlook on life,” he concluded.



He also detailed the financial strain of his nine-month recovery period, which drained his savings.



Reflecting on his ordeal, Tonardo shared his doctor's unsettling revelation about the unpredictable nature of his condition.