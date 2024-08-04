Nana Yaw’s “ghost” working as one of his kiillers ends it all – Video

Mistaken for a thief, Wyllbee was brutally beaten to death.

Source: GH Page

A resident of Tanoso reported on social media that one of the individuals involved in lynching up-and-coming musician Nana Yaw (Wyllbee) has committed suicide.

This person allegedly took their life due to being tormented by Nana Yaw's spirit ("saman").



The incident occurred while Nana Yaw was visiting his girlfriend, who was secretly married and living with her in-laws.



Mistaken for a thief, he was brutally beaten to death.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Nana Yaa, remains in police custody after being denied bail.



This tragic event highlights the severe consequences of mob justice and mistaken identity.



Read full article