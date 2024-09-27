Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Naomi Campbell banned from being charity trustee

IMG 20240927 130325 Naomi Campbell

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Naomi Campbell has been banned from serving as a charity trustee for five years after a UK watchdog discovered that funds from her charity, Fashion for Relief, were misused for luxury expenses.

Naomi Campbell has been banned from serving as a charity trustee for five years after a UK watchdog discovered that funds from her charity, Fashion for Relief, were misused for luxury expenses. Only 8.5% of raised funds went to grants, prompting disqualification of Campbell and other trustees.



Read full article

Source: BBC