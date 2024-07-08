Napoleon’s pistols sell for €1.69m at auction

The sale, include the pistols' original box and accessories

Source: BBC

Two pistols once owned by Napoleon Bonaparte, intended for his suicide, sold for €1.69m at auction.

Created by gunmaker Louis-Marin Gosset, they feature Napoleon's profile and were used in his failed suicide attempt in 1814 after abdicating.



Classified as national treasures, they can't leave France permanently, with the government having an option to purchase within 30 months.

The sale, including the pistols' original box and accessories, highlights the enduring allure of Napoleon memorabilia.



Despite surviving the suicide attempt with poison, Napoleon later died in 1821 after his defeat at Waterloo and exile to St Helena.



Read full article