Natty Lee's ex-fiancé accuses him of obstructing her marriage prospects

Natty Lee with his Ex fiancee

Wicked Queen J, a Denmark-based Ghanaian singer and former fiancée of Ghanaian artist Natty Lee, has accused him of obstructing her prospects of marriage.

She took to Facebook to express her frustration and demand that Natty Lee desists from interfering in her personal life.



The saga unfolded after Wicked Queen J accused Natty Lee of maligning her reputation on national television.



The ex-girlfriend claimed that Natty Lee had made disparaging remarks about her during a televised interview, which further exacerbated their already strained relationship.



In her impassioned Facebook post, Wicked Queen J lamented the toll Natty Lee's actions have taken on her life, particularly her ability to move forward and find happiness in a new relationship.



She urged him to cease his efforts to undermine her and instead focus on his own life.

The public airing of grievances underscores the complex nature of relationships in the spotlight, where personal disputes can quickly escalate into public spectacles. Both parties have garnered attention in the Ghanaian entertainment scene, adding fuel to the fire of their highly publicized breakup.



Natty Lee, known for his contributions to the Ghanaian music industry, has yet to respond publicly to Wicked Queen J's allegations.



The unfolding drama has captivated fans and followers, sparking debates about privacy, respect, and the consequences of airing personal grievances on social media platforms.



