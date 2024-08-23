Entertainment

Nee Oseye Ade Leke wins male artiste of the year at Ghana Music Awards USA 2024

IMG 20240823 WA0011 Nee Oseye Ade Leke

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a spectacular celebration of Ghanaian music in USA, Nee Oseye Ade Leke emerged victorious as the Male Artiste of the Year 2024 at the prestigious Ghana Music Awards USA, held over the weekend. The event, which took place in New Jersey City showcased a host of talented musicians and highlighted the vibrant essence of Ghanaian culture.

