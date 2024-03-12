Nhyiraba Kojo reveals regular theft at NK City nightclub

Nhyiraba kojo

Ghanaian entrepreneur and musician, Nhyiraba Kojo, also known as Rashid Joseph, has candidly disclosed the prevalence of theft within his nightclub establishment, NK City.

Despite acknowledging the challenges posed by his workers' dishonesty, Nhyiraba Kojo expressed his commitment to sustaining his business and providing employment opportunities.



"It’s crazy but you have to be strong. I mean, it’s everywhere because even someone who has established a small business in a container will tell you it’s not been easy," stated Nhyiraba Kojo, reflecting on the difficulties faced by business owners.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, he elaborated, "Sometimes when you love doing something so much or you’re passionate about something, you feel like doing it even when your workers are stealing from you."

Nhyiraba Kojo further revealed the extent of the issue, stating, "My workers do steal from me a lot, and it’s like even when they are stealing, then you continue to invest in the business so I feel honored to be a hustler who has established a business to employ others."



Despite the challenges posed by theft, Nhyiraba Kojo remains resolute in his dedication to his business endeavors, emphasizing the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity.