Nicki Minaj apologizes to fans for postponing concert after arrest in the Netherlands

Menu ›
Entertainment
Mon, 27 May 2024 Source: CNN
Nicki Minaj apologized to fans in Manchester after her UK show was postponed due to a run-in with Dutch authorities who alleged she was carrying drugs.
She engaged with fans outside her hotel but couldn't proceed with the concert.
In a video, she's seen discussing the incident with police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.
Authorities arrested her but later released her with a fine.
Organizers expressed disappointment over the cancellation.
Minaj, on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, is continuing performances.
Another concert is scheduled in Manchester for May 30.
CNN reached out for Minaj's comment.
Read full article
Source: CNN