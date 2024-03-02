Nigerian actor Mr Ibu reported dead

Mr. Ibu

Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor, fondly referred to as Mr Ibu, has passed away.

The beloved comic actor, known for his iconic roles and infectious humor, had been battling health challenges for some time. Despite undergoing surgeries, Mr Ibu ultimately succumbed to the hands of death.



Prior to his passing, rumors swirled about his health, with speculations arising from his prolonged absence from the limelight for over three years. His eventual illness became public knowledge, stirring concern among fans and colleagues alike.



In 2019, Mr Ibu made headlines when he alleged that he was poisoned by his domestic workers, purportedly due to jealousy over his successful career. He later claimed to have been poisoned two more times, sparking further speculation and concern for his well-being.

In an interview with Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Ibu recounted his harrowing experience, revealing that he was on the brink of death before divine intervention saved him. Despite facing adversity and the malice of his enemies, he emerged resilient and grateful for the gift of life.



His illness, he admitted, taught him invaluable lessons and served as a reminder of the fragility of life. Despite the challenges he faced, Mr Ibu remained a beloved figure in the hearts of many, his infectious laughter and memorable performances leaving an indelible mark on the Nigerian entertainment landscape.