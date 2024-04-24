Nigerian comedian accuses Funny Face of taking money for ‘no-show’

Funny Face

Nigerian comedian Parrot Mouth has accused Funny Face of breaching a contract by not performing at an event in Nigeria after receiving an advance payment.

Parrot Mouth alleges that Funny Face accepted half of his fee before the event but later demanded full payment before performing, which they agreed to. However, Funny Face did not show up at the event and has not refunded the advance.



Despite numerous attempts to contact Funny Face, he has reportedly not responded to calls or messages.

Funny Face has not yet responded to these accusations.



This incident follows a recent lawsuit against another artist, Mr. Drew, for a similar no-show after being paid.