Nikki Samonas denies being dumped by men

Nikki Samonas

Actress Nikki Samonas has clarified misconceptions surrounding her recent tweet, asserting that she is not being dumped by men, as some inferred.

"People might have understood my tweet differently, blowing it out of proportion. But let me clarify, there's no dumping me; there's no me dumping you. I have a boyfriend; I'm not being dumped," she stated.



Earlier this year, Samonas tweeted, "Dating me in 2024… there's no dumping me. I'm too old for that. If your love is finished, we will use mine. I will hotspot you. Don't play with me this year!! Respectfully."



In an interview with TV3, she explained that her tweet aimed to uplift morale amidst changing relationship dynamics, emphasizing the importance of women's vocal expression in relationships.

Samonas highlighted that reactions to her post mainly addressed why men might be hesitant to approach women, stressing the mutual desire for feeling wanted and loved in relationships.



"The guys were literally hailing me on the app. We also want to feel wanted, loved, and approached. They want us to be enthusiastic about them," she noted.