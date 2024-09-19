Entertainment

Entertainment
0

Nineteen57 Events appoints Edem Mensah-Tsotorme as Media Relations Director

IMG 20240919 111332 Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Media Personality, Edem Mensah-Tsotorme has been appointed Spokesperson for Nineteen57 Events.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live