Nineteen57 Events appoints Edem Mensah-Tsotorme as Media Relations Director

Media Personality, Edem Mensah-Tsotorme has been appointed Spokesperson for Nineteen57 Events.

Ninteen57 Events, an events, PR and marketing firm is owned by ace broadcaster and Creative Entrepreneur Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD).



Nineteen57 Events is also noted for Africa’s iconic fashion show Rhythms On Da Runway among others.



Kofi Okyere-Darko is optimistic that Edem would bring his years of expertise on board to impact the positive reputation of the company.

Edem holds Masters In Public Relations with Marketing from the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC).



He is a trained journalist, Communications Strategist, Artiste Manager, Publicist, Entertainment Pundit and Master of Ceremony with over a decade of practice in the space.



Edem Mensah-Tsotorme has also been trained in website Management, Social Media Content Promotion and International Broadcast Journalism at Russia Today, Russia's State English Broadcaster.



