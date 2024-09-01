Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

No law in Ghana bans marrying more than one person - Counselor Lutterodt

LuttScreenshot 2024 09 01 130854.png George Lutterodt

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

Ghanaian counselor George Lutterodt has stirred debate by claiming that no law in Ghana explicitly bans marrying more than one person.

Speaking on UTV on August 31, 2024, Lutterodt explained that while cultural and religious factors play a role, the law does not prohibit polygamy.

He advised those interested in having multiple spouses to avoid civil marriages and opt for customary ones, which allow for multiple partners.

Lutterodt also argued that it is wrong for women to depend on men, except within marriage, where wives have the right to rely on their husbands.

Read full article

Source: pulse.com.gh