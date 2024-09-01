No more photos with fans due to fraudulent activities – Akrobeto

Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto

Source: Tigpost

Actor Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto has decided to stop taking photos with fans due to misuse of his images in fraudulent activities.

Actor Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto has decided to stop taking photos with fans due to misuse of his images in fraudulent activities. He cited incidents where his photos were used to deceive and exploit people, including one case where a photo was used to manipulate a 16-year-old girl into a relationship and pregnancy.





