Nobody can sacrifice himself for love – Radio Presenter

Image 150 Edited.png Amansan Krakye

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Cape Coast radio presenter Amansan Krakye, during an interview on Adom TV, claimed that true self-sacrifice for love is impossible for anyone but Jesus Christ. He argued that while one can share resources, sacrificing oneself to save a loved one is unrealistic, stating, “That’s the factual truth.”



Source: Mynewsgh