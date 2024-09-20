Nobody can sacrifice himself for love – Radio Presenter

Menu ›
Entertainment
Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Cape Coast radio presenter Amansan Krakye, during an interview on Adom TV, claimed that true self-sacrifice for love is impossible for anyone but Jesus Christ.
Cape Coast radio presenter Amansan Krakye, during an interview on Adom TV, claimed that true self-sacrifice for love is impossible for anyone but Jesus Christ. He argued that while one can share resources, sacrificing oneself to save a loved one is unrealistic, stating, “That’s the factual truth.”
Source: Mynewsgh