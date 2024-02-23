Nollywood actor shares struggles with rejection due to facial appearance

Stephen Alajemba

Renowned Nollywood actor Stephen Alajemba, popularly known as Uwaezuoke, has opened up about facing rejection from women and society at large during his childhood due to his facial features.

Alajemba recounted how his mother revealed to him that as a newborn, people hesitated to hold him because of his appearance.



In a recent interview with the popular YouTuber Yan Kontent Factory, the comic actor disclosed his challenges in attracting romantic partners, stating that he didn't find love until he reached the age of 20. He eventually tied the knot with his first love at 23.



"Any lady who sees my facial look and stature runs away," Alajemba said.



Reflecting on his early years, he shared, "Unfortunately, before someone accepted me, I was already 20 to 22 years old. I married at 23. So, the first person tasted it and confirmed it, and she did not leave me anymore."

Recalling his mother's accounts of his infancy, Alajemba expressed, "My mother said my birth was not an easy one... The one that pained her the most was anyone who came to congratulate her because of me, once they saw me, they were shocked and went back. They will tell her they will come back. The next person came and did the same thing, and once they saw me, they were shocked. They will say later and never come back again. That I did not make money for her."



He continued, sharing the struggles his mother faced, "The most painful one was that whenever she carried me to church or a meeting. That nobody will accept carrying me for her. Nobody will tell her to bring her child so they will carry for her. That I did not earn anything good for her. I told her I was going to make her proud."



Stephen Alajemba's journey from facing rejection to becoming a celebrated actor underscores the resilience and determination to overcome societal norms and prejudices.