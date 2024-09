Emmanuel France

Source: 3news

Nollywood actor Emmanuel France, known for roles in "Domitilla" (1996) and "The Curfew" (2021), has died at 84.

Announced by filmmaker Olufemi Ogedengbe, France was celebrated as a Nollywood legend.

His career spanned both Ghana and Nigeria, beginning in the 1960s. The cause of death is unknown.



