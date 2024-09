Nollywood legend RMD advises Basketmouth on filmmaking switch

RMD and Basketmouth

Source: 3news

Richard Mofe-Damijoc advised comedian Basketmouth, who is set to release his debut film "A Ghetto Love Story," to consult industry professionals for guidance.

Richard Mofe-Damijoc advised comedian Basketmouth, who is set to release his debut film "A Ghetto Love Story," to consult industry professionals for guidance. In an Instagram video, RMD recommended collaborating with established filmmakers like Funke Akindele and Mo Abudu, stressing that success requires more than just talent.





Read full article