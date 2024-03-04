Nollywood mourns as Kate Henshaw grieves the loss of her mother

Kate Henshaw

"Nollywood has lost one of its own," expressed a grieving Kate Henshaw, renowned actress, as she mourns the passing of her beloved mother.

The somber news coincides with the confirmation of the passing of John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, attributed to cardiac arrest.



Emeka Rollas, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), shared the heart-wrenching update on his official Instagram page, acknowledging it as a "sad day" for the AGN community.



For over two and a half decades, Kate Henshaw has been a pivotal figure in Nollywood, earning admiration as one of its most esteemed actresses.

Her breakthrough performance in the 1993 film 'When the Sun Sets' catapulted her to fame, establishing her as a household name and captivating audiences with her talent and versatility on screen.



Beyond her acting prowess, Henshaw is recognized for her commitment to fitness, embodying resilience and discipline both in her professional and personal life.



Throughout her enduring career in the Nigerian film industry, she has garnered numerous awards and accolades, underscoring her profound influence on the cinematic landscape.