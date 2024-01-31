Nominations open for 25th Ghana Music Awards

Call for nominations

Source: GNA

The annual Ghana Music Awards has officially open nominations for artistes who seek to be recognised for their works.

The call for nominations for the 25th edition of the prestigious awards is set to be closed on Thursday, February 29, 2024.



Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards has welcomed submissions across a diverse range of categories for works released between January 1st and December 31st, 2023.

Artistes, managers, instrumentalist and other music industry stakeholders can stake their claim to glory by submitting their entries through the offi cial portal: https://www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.



With the date for the main awards yet to be announced, the 25th edition of the Ghana Music Awards promises lots of excitement and thrilling performances from some Ghana’s finest artistes.