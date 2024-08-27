Entertainment

Nostalgic Indians flock to cinemas to watch old hits

Image 902 710x424.png A still from Laila Majnu

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

The Bollywood film *Laila Majnu*, initially a box office flop in 2018, has found success in its recent re-release, drawing larger audiences and emotional responses, especially from viewers in Kashmir.

The Bollywood film *Laila Majnu*, initially a box office flop in 2018, has found success in its recent re-release, drawing larger audiences and emotional responses, especially from viewers in Kashmir. This trend of re-releasing older films, driven by nostalgia and a lack of compelling new releases, is seen across India's film industry, with many classics and star-driven hits being revived to positive reactions.



