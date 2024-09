Camidoh

Source: Classfmonline

Camidoh has revealed the official guests on the remix of his hit "Nothing Lasts Forever" (NLF) via X.

The remix features King Paluta, Kelvynboy, Medikal, Beeztrap KOTM, and Lyrical Joe.

Originally released on July 26, 2024, the remix will drop on September 16.



