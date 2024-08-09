Entertainment

OJ advises young men: Don’t waste your time chasing women; invest in yourself

Mi OJ Minister OJ

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Gospel star Minister OJ revealed he has a vast collection of songs and advises young people to use their time wisely, avoid distractions, and focus on self-discovery. Speaking on No.1 FM, he encouraged recording ideas and saving them for future use, as responsibilities later in life can hinder creativity.



Source: Classfmonline