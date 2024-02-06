Obaapa Christy calls for fair payment for gospel artists

Obaapa Christy

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, is championing the call for gospel artists to be paid well for their performances, citing the substantial expenses involved in production and event management.

She draws a parallel between gospel and secular artists, emphasising the financial responsibilities that come with maintaining professionalism in the music industry.



Obaapa Christy asserts that relying solely on goodwill gestures like “God Bless You” is not sustainable, given the financial realities of producing gospel music.

She further indicated the necessity of fair compensation to cover various expenses such as studio fees and backup singers. She argues that artists invest significantly in their craft, and it's only fair that they receive compensation for their services, whether performing at churches or other venues.



“We pay bills and other expenses, so yes, we need to get paid for our services, be it at a church or wherever. Studio fees, backup singers, among others, do not come free. We pay for them, so how can we continue to fulfill our obligations if we offer our services for free?”