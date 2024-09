Obaapa Christy and her son

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy clarified that her ex-husband Pastor Love, though influential in her music process, was illiterate and did not co-write her songs.

Their feud has intensified as Pastor Love cursed her over song credits.

Despite personal struggles, Obaapa Christy remains a successful artist and mother.



