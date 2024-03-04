Oboy Siki breaks tradition, celebrates birthday at cemetery

Oboy Siki marks birthday at a cemetery

Kumawood actor Nana Kofi Agyeman, also known as Oboy Siki, celebrated his birthday in a unique way by choosing to honour the occasion within the serene surroundings of a cemetery.

The veteran Kumawood actor is known for his controversial persona, and he chose to diverge from the usual birthday festivities associated with the entertainment industry. Instead of hosting a grandiose party or engaging in charitable acts, Oboy Siki opted for a unique venue - a cemetery.



Several videos circulating on different social media platforms show the actor dressed in traditional kente cloth, standing next to a table adorned with a birthday cake and beverages.



In one of the videos, he spoke to the camera and said, "This is a special day for me. It's my birthday, and I have decided to celebrate it at a cemetery. We will pour libation to the gods and then cut the cake."

Another video posted on YouTube captured the poignant moment when Oboy Siki poured libation, surrounded by a small gathering of friends, before proceeding to cut the birthday cake.



The actor's decision to commemorate his birthday in such an unusual setting has elicited a range of reactions from showbiz observers. While some commend his unconventional approach, others have expressed surprise and intrigue.