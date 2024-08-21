Entertainment

Ohene enrolls Yogurt Seller in driving School as part of promotion for his new song 'Sunrise is Accra'

IMG 20240821 WA0000 Ohene

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

UK-based Ghanaian artist Ohene in an inspiring move tied to his latest single, "Sunrise in Accra (Accra We Dey)," has enrolled Emmanuel, a local yogurt seller, in a driving school.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live