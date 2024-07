Okyeame Kwame

Source: Classfmonline

Okyeame Kwame, also known as OK, discussed Sarkodie's exceptional qualities on 3FM.

He praised Sarkodie's youth, passion, and extensive awards, possibly the most awarded African rapper.

OK credited Sarkodie's success to studying predecessors like himself and perfecting their styles over a decade, emphasizing his innovative approach in Ghanaian music history.



