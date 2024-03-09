Okyeame Kwame and Annica celebrate graduation from IPSL

Hiplife icon Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica have reached a significant academic milestone, graduating from the Institute of Paralegal Training & Leadership Studies (IPSL) with a professional Master’s degree in Alternative Dispute Resolution.
Okyeame Kwame took to his social media platforms to share the joyous news of their dual achievement:
“We graduated together from IPLS with a professional master’s in Alternative Dispute Resolution…The course was informative and practical, and all the instructors were friendly, helpful, and respectful. We’re truly excited about the possibilities this new knowledge opens up for us,” he expressed.
The couple extended their gratitude to God, their family, friends, and fans for their unwavering support. Additionally, they commended IPSL for its professionalism and support throughout their academic journey.
Having been married for 15 years, Okyeame Kwame and Annica share two children together: Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Nsia-Apau.
Hiplife legend, Okyeame Kwame and his wife Anica graduate from IPLS with a professional masters in Alternative Dispute Resolution.@Okyeamekwame #IPLS pic.twitter.com/NPAdAxu9hm— Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) March 9, 2024
- Social media users react to Okyeame Kwame’s outfit he wore to Osebo’s new fashion brand unveiling
- I’ll rather starve to death than write about my relationship with McBrown in a book - Okyeame Kwame
- Why my wife and children don't celebrate Christmas although I do - Okyeame Kwame
- Disagree with me but don’t insult me - Okyeame Kwame to critics
- You’re a peaceful woman but people think you are aggressive - Okyeame Kwame to Delay
- Read all related articles