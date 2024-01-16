Okyeame Kwame and wife Annica celebrate 15 years of marriage

Okyeame Kwame and Annica

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, are commemorating their 15th wedding anniversary. The couple got married on January 16, 2009.

Taking to Instagram, the Rap Doctor wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to his beloved wife, expressing gratitude and acknowledging the significant role she has played in his life



He wrote: "Out of all the experiences I have enjoyed and endured in my loooonnngg life, falling in love with you is the most beautiful, heart warming, mushy, comfortable and friendly experience I have ever had."



"It is an honor for me to be doing this love , friend and marriage thing with you my queen . I love you selfishly , because I love me more when I am with you," he added.

Annica also dedicated a lovely message to Okyeame Kwame.



"I am more than content, each passing day, that you are my husband, an extraordinary human being, nobody is like you!!! You are the silliest, the most honest, super faithful, the most playful, and you have integrity!!!



"Such an absolute treasure I have for a husband! Thank you for the guidance, for the plenty jokes, for being a guiding beacon to our kids, and for having standards. The best travel partner there is," she wrote.