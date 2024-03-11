Okyeame Kwame calls for amendments to anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Okyeame Kwame

Rapper Okyeame Kwame has voiced his concerns regarding the recently passed anti-gay bill in Ghana, calling for necessary amendments. The musician highlighted his disinterest in LGBTQI+ affairs but expressed reservations about certain provisions within the bill.

"I’ve decided not to read the bill, even though it is in my class group. However, I am told that if you’re caught receiving BJ, you can be jailed. What has BJ got to do with LGBTQ?" Okyeame Kwame questioned.



Ghana’s Parliament approved the anti-gay bill on February 28, 2024, marking a significant legislative development. The bill is now awaiting the President's signature to become law, amidst ongoing discussions about its implications.

Under the newly passed legislation, individuals involved in forming or funding LGBTQ+ groups could face a maximum prison sentence of five years. Despite calls for alternatives such as community service and counseling, lawmakers opted to retain the punitive measures.



The bill garnered bipartisan support in Parliament, backed by various religious and traditional communities. Notably, efforts were made to ensure transparency in the legislative process, including petitions for public voting to reveal dissenting voices among legislators.