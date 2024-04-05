Okyeame Kwame commends King Paluta's resilience and talent amidst recent success

Okyeame Kwame, King Paluta

Okyeame Kwame has lauded King Paluta for his accomplishments, praising his resilience and talent despite years of underrecognition.

Despite his tenure in the industry, King Paluta had not received commensurate acclaim until recently when he seized the spotlight with multiple hit songs and collaborations.



His newfound recognition has endeared him to industry stakeholders and fans alike, culminating in four nominations at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Reacting to King Paluta's nominations, Okyeame Kwame said, "King Paluta has shown that God’s time is the best," attributing his success to unwavering determination and artistic promotion.



Okyeame Kwame highlighted King Paluta's relentless efforts in promoting his unique sound nationwide and internationally, emphasizing his commitment to success.