Okyeame Kwame determined to recapture Artiste of the Year title

Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame is resolute in his pursuit of the coveted Artiste of the Year award, which he last won in 2009.

Despite his 26 years in the music industry, he remains a force to be reckoned with in this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), where his track 'Insha Allah' featuring King Paluta is nominated for Hiplife Song of the Year.



Reflecting on his nomination, Okyeame Kwame, also known as Rap Dacta, expressed gratitude for the recognition, viewing it as validation of his ongoing musical contributions.



However, his sights are set firmly on reclaiming the top prize.



"It's a must for me to win Artiste of the Year again," he affirmed in an interview with Graphic Showbiz. "I'm planning to release a significant album this year and will intensify my efforts to achieve this goal."

Okyeame Kwame's enduring success contrasts with industry norms that often sideline older musicians.



From winning accolades with the group Akyeame in the early 2000s to clinching the Artiste of the Year solo in 2009, his career exemplifies resilience.



He attributes his sustained relevance to effective management, innovation, continuous learning, and a dynamic team that understands current industry dynamics.