Okyeame Kwame disappointed by Kofi Kinaata's unmarried love story

Okyeame Kwame

Rapper Okyeame Kwame Expresses Disappointment Over Kofi Kinaata's Relationship Not Leading to Marriage

Rapper Okyeame Kwame has voiced his disappointment over Kofi Kinaata's failure to wed his Effiekuma love.



Okyeame Kwame expressed optimism that Kofi Kinaata would have proceeded with a wedding ceremony to unite family and friends.



However, this hope was dashed as Kofi Kinaata recently released "Effiekuma Broken Heart," indicating that the relationship he once cherished had ended.

In a widely circulated video, Okyeame Kwame addressed Kofi Kinaata directly, saying, "Kinaata, I have an issue with you. After one year of finding love, you've ended up with a broken heart. We all anticipated a wedding, but it seems the story has changed."



