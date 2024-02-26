Okyeame Kwame lauds celebrities wealth probe by EOCO

Okyeame Kwame

Renowned musician, Okyeame Kwame, has commended the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for its decision to investigate the wealth of celebrities and individuals suspected of possessing unexplained riches.

In an interview on Tv3 New Day, the artist expressed his support for the initiative, stating, “I think that I think it’s a good thing because just as I said, the last time we had a conversation in December above all things, Ghana needs cleansing."



“We need to cleanse ourselves off. We need to cleanse ourselves and the way that we have become corrupt, you know. So, if EOCO plans to do some cleansing, I think they should have started yesterday. They should have started a long time ago. And I like it,” he said.



Okyeame Kwame also challenged the perception of Ghanaian celebrities living lavish lifestyles, arguing that it is politicians who often display extravagant living.



“I have been in the celebrity space for 20 something years, I do not think they will find any artiste who are “criminals” or many celebs and film makers because these people are suffering. It is very difficult to be in this industry as an influencer or artiste and then just by that be able to survive. I have not seen celebrities in Ferraris or Maybachs or Porsche cars or multimillion dollar mansions. Where are they? Show me."

He highlighted the financial challenges faced by celebrities, indicating that they often struggle due to inadequate earnings, unlike the perception of extravagant living.





The move by EOCO follows the recent guilty plea by Ghanaian social media influencer and musician Mona Montrage, also known as Hajia4reall, in a $2 million romance scam case. EOCO’s new strategy aims to address the proliferation of unexplained enrichment and illicit wealth accumulation in the country.